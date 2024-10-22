Mel Giedroyc to host new ITV gameshow adaption of Pictionary

Presenter Mel Giedroyc is to host a new ITV gameshow adaption of Mattel board game Pictionary.

Following a successful run as a TV series in the US, hosted by Jerry O’Connell – which will see it enter its third series, the ITV adaption will launch on ITV1 and ITVX at the end of this year, and will follow the drawing game’s format of quick-fire sketches and hilarious guesses at the images drawn.

The TV show will see two teams compete against each other, headed up by two celebrity captains, with the mission to draw images to match a word or phrase from a specific category, while their team attempts to guess what it is.

Giedroyc will host the UK version of the show as it enters its third US series (Danny Lawson/PA)

Pictionary will launch in December with a Christmas special before going on to a run of 24 episodes.

Speaking of the new show, Giedroyc said: “Everyone is familiar with Pictionary, and I am so excited to help bring the game to life on television. It is such a pleasure to be a part of and I know people will love the show.”

Katie Rawcliffe, director of entertainment and daytime at ITV, said she was “thrilled” to bring the show to the UK.

She said: “I am thrilled we are bringing this much loved gameshow to the UK.

“It’s perfect for all the family to enjoy and play along at home. With Mel Giedroyc at the helm, Pictionary is in the hands of a true entertainer. Her infectious energy and quick wit make her the perfect choice to host the show.”

The Pictionary board game has been on sale since 1985, with spin-offs including a video game, Pictionary Man, and Pictionary Air.