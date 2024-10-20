One Direction fans leave flowers on Somerset pier for Liam Payne

Flowers and photos have been left at a pier in Somerset where One Direction filmed a music video, following the death of member Liam Payne.

Current and former Directioners – the name for the band’s fans – have been visiting Clevedon Pier since Payne, 31, died on Wednesday to leave tributes where the group’s video for You & I was filmed in 2014.

One such fan is Anna Carmela Rebolos, 28, who said she was “absolutely devastated” at Payne’s death and went to the pier with her partner to lay flowers.

Flowers and cards have been left at a pier in Somerset where One Direction filmed a music video (Eliza Goadby/PA)

The Bristol-based nurse told the PA news agency: “On the way, I was inconsolable as I’ve always felt sad and sorry for Liam. I’ve always wished I could have helped him in any way I could.

“Unfortunately for us, the pier had closed for the day but the staff member took the flowers and she promised to lay it with the others today.”

Ms Rebolos said she has been a big fan of Payne and even named her younger cousin after the star, who she first met in person in Manila in 2015.

She said: “Anyone who knows me knows how big a One Direction fan I am, ever since their X Factor days. I was always talking about them and calling them ‘the boys’ as if I personally knew them.

“He was a huge part of my life as I always turned to One Direction for comfort during some of my toughest moments.”

Eliza Goadby, 23, said she went down to the pier “because One Direction and Liam Payne were a major part of my life growing up, and my first big love of music”.

The group’s video for ‘You & I’ was filmed there in 2014 (Anna Carmela Rebolos/PA)

Ms Goadby, based in Wiltshire, told PA: “I wanted to pay my respects to Liam Payne and his memory, and the pier is somewhere that has a strong connection with Liam due to the music video for You & I being filmed there.

“It felt very emotional being there knowing it was somewhere he’d been, and seeing all the flowers people have left and reading the outpouring of love in the tributes.”

She felt “really shocked” to hear that Payne had died and did not initially believe it, she said.

Following the death of Payne, the X account for the pier posted: “We are so sorry to hear about the death of @LiamPayne.

“Many of our staff and volunteers remember the day that #OneDirection made their award winning You & I video on #ClevedonPier – it was such a pleasure to host them. RIP Liam.”

Thousands of Payne fans tearfully remembered the late One Direction singer at memorial events in the UK and many other parts of the world on Sunday.