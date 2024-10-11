Country singer Twinnie-Lee Moore joins Emmerdale cast for guest stint

Country star Twinnie-Lee Moore has returned to her Yorkshire roots as she joins the Emmerdale cast for a guest stint.

The singer, who previously appeared in Hollyoaks as Porsche McQueen, will make her first appearance on the ITV soap on Friday as ambitious and ruthless boxing promoter Jade.

Her arrival in the village will put pressure on Billy Fletcher, played by Jay Kontzle, to become drawn further into the world of unlicensed boxing, ITV said.

Twinnie-Lee Moore will play boxing promoter Jade (Mark Bruce/ITV/PA)

Billy will be tempted by her offer and the financial promises that come with it, but he will also be aware of the dangerous consequences it may bring.

Over the coming months, the show will explore if Billy will come to regret his association with Jade or if he has already put his family in danger.

On her arrival to the show, which is filmed in Yorkshire, Moore said: “My life has been a bit crazy recently juggling music and acting with lots of back and forth between Nashville and Yorkshire but I’ve been loving it.

“I’ve loved being back on screen, especially as the show is shot in Yorkshire, being able to be home with family and go to work on such an iconic show has been nothing short of amazing.

“The whole team has been so welcoming and really supportive.

“My character is so much fun to play and I can’t wait to see how the audience reacts to her.”

Twinnie-Lee Moore as Jade and Jay Kontzle as Billy Fletcher (Mark Bruce/ITV/PA)

Moore, known professionally as Twinnie, was born in York to a musical family and went on to perform in West End musicals.

Her stage credits include Chicago, Flashdance The Musical and Rock Of Ages, all on the West End.

She played Porsche McQueen in Hollyoaks from 2014 to 2015.

Moore has also released a catalogue of music including her studio album Hollywood Gypsy in 2020.