In Pictures: Sir Steve McQueen’s Blitz opens BFI London Film Festival
Blitz, directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Sir Steve McQueen, has launched the 68th BFI London Film Festival.
The Second World War-set film stars Saoirse Ronan and Elliott Heffernan as a mother and son, alongside Stephen Graham, Paul Weller, Benjamin Clementine, Harris Dickinson and Kathy Burke.
The cast arrived at London’s Royal Festival Hall for the film’s world premiere: