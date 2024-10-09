In Pictures: Sir Steve McQueen’s Blitz opens BFI London Film Festival

Blitz, directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Sir Steve McQueen, has launched the 68th BFI London Film Festival.

The Second World War-set film stars Saoirse Ronan and Elliott Heffernan as a mother and son, alongside Stephen Graham, Paul Weller, Benjamin Clementine, Harris Dickinson and Kathy Burke.

The cast arrived at London’s Royal Festival Hall for the film’s world premiere:

Steve McQueen, Saoirse Ronan, Elliott Heffernan and Paul Weller (Ian West/PA)

Saoirse Ronan and Sir Steve McQueen (Ian West/PA)

Paul Weller and Saoirse Ronan embrace during the BFI London Film Festival opening night gala (Ian West/PA)

Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters (Ian West/PA)

Saoirse Ronan (Ian West/PA)

Elliott Heffernan (Ian West/PA)

Steve McQueen, Elliott Heffernan and Saoirse Ronan (Ian West/PA)

Sir Steve McQueen (second left) and his family (Ian West/PA)

Harris Dickinson (Ian West/PA)