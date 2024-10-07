Raye, Mariah Carey and Jennifer Hudson perform during AMAs anniversary special

British singer-songwriter Raye joined pop superstars Mariah Carey and Jennifer Hudson in celebrating the 50th anniversary of the American Music Awards (AMAs) during a star-studded special.

The two-hour programme, broadcast on US network CBS, was filled with milestone musical moments including a medley from rappers Nelly, Chingy, J-Kwon, and the hip-hop group St Lunatics, alongside a rendition of I’m Every Woman from Chaka Khan.

The special featured highlights from the ceremony over the years and also performances from Nile Rodgers, Gladys Knight, and Green Day.

Among the star-studded performances was London-born Raye, following the streak of success for her chart-topping debut album My 21st Century Blues.

She appeared to perform a tribute to “Godfather of Soul” James Brown, singing his track It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World, following a retrospective on the American Music Award of Merit, in which Brown was a recipient.

After singing the lyrics “but it wouldn’t be nothing without a woman”, Raye added: “And I think it’s really important to remember that, just saying”, before finishing the lyric “or a girl”.

The 26-year-old made history at the Brits earlier this year, winning six awards, the most of any artist in one year, including album of the year.

She later won songwriter of the year at the 2024 Ivor Novellos.

Her performance followed US superstar Carey, who appeared on stage walking through a pink M to kick off the anniversary celebration of her 2005 album The Emancipation Of Mimi.

She sang We Belong Together, saying “love you” to the audience to close out her performance.

It comes just over a month after she announced the death of her mother and sister on the same day in a “tragic turn of events”.

Meanwhile, Hudson performed a moving tribute to her “hero” Whitney Houston, in honour of her 1994 American Music Awards (AMAs) medley at the 21st awards show – where she won eight awards for The Bodyguard soundtrack.

Hudson performed I Will Always Love You from The Bodyguard while wearing a similar black dress to Houston, and also sang I Loves You, Porgy in honour of the star; just like Houston did in her own AMAs medley in 1994.

Introducing Hudson, Hollywood star Samuel L Jackson said: “Thirty years ago, Whitney Houston won eight of her total 22 American Music Awards, including the special award of merit.

“The same night, Whitney gave perhaps the most iconic performance ever on this show, the stunning medley she sang that night starting with songs from Porgy And Bess and ending with a hit from the global smash soundtrack of The Bodyguard.

“What a remarkable moment in the history of American Music Awards and in the life of the late Whitney Houston.”

He continued: “One of the millions of music lovers watching the AMAs that night in 1994 was a 12-year-old young lady in Chicago named Jennifer, who was so inspired by Whitney that she started to believe that she could raise her own voice someday.

Other performances saw Rodgers and Chic perform Le Freak before a rendition of Daft Punk’s Get Lucky, while Green Day performed their 2024 hit Dilemma to celebrate the history of rock music at the AMAs.

Knight, who performed during the first AMAs in 1974, returned to the stage to perform Midnight Train to Georgia in a sparkling black jumpsuit.

While Nelly, Chingy, J-Kwon, and the hip-hop group St Lunatics also performed a medley of hit songs including Ride Wit Me, Wat da Hook Gon Be, Right Thurr and Hot In Herre.

K-pop band Stray Kids also honoured “the legacy of boy bands” during the ceremony, recreating NSYNC’s No Strings Attached 2000 album cover – featuring the band members on puppet strings – during their on-stage performance.

The final performance was from Chaka Khan and Sheila E with I’m Every Woman, to celebrate 50 years of achievements by female artists at the AMAs.

Star presenters included actress Kate Hudson, comedian Cedric the Entertainer and soul singer Smokey Robinson, who hosted the first AMAs.

The awards ceremony was created by veteran producer Dick Clark as a fan-based alternative to the Grammys.

The last AMAs aired in 2022 and saw Taylor Swift win six times, including artist of the year.

The annual AMAs ceremony will return in May 2025.