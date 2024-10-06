The Last Dinner Party to resume tour after cancelling earlier dates

The Last Dinner Party will resume their tour on Monday after cancelling previous tour dates “due to an unforeseen illness in the band”.

The Brit-winning band cancelled shows in Lincoln and Cardiff last week before calling off their headline tour dates in Birmingham, Nottingham, Bristol and Southampton “following medical advice”.

A statement posted on The Last Dinner Party’s social media said the band was “excited to resume tour in Dublin tomorrow”.

They added: “This week has been absolutely crucial in restoring our health to the point where we can give you the best performances we possibly can.

“Again, we want to express how truly sorry we are to have missed the shows this past week and how grateful we are to you all for supporting and understanding whilst we take the time needed to feel better.

“Being on the road and sharing our music with you all, seeing your sweet faces in the crowds and getting to meet and hug and chat to some of you each night fills us with joy and we’ve missed you.

“We’re so happy to be revitalised and ready to be back at it again – we’ll see you soon.”

The cancellations came after the band said they were “appalled and disappointed” after a Lincoln venue enforced a security policy that left fans feeling “uncomfortable and disrespected”, with audience members online suggesting male fans faced prejudice.

A statement posted on social media said the band were not aware of the security policies at the show and “they would not have been implemented had we been made aware of them in advance”.

The Engine Shed, dubbed Lincolnshire’s largest live music facility, has since apologised in a statement on X, confirming it had also launched an investigation into the incident.

It said security policy was changed in response to “incidents” at a previous The Last Dinner Party gig, but that it resulted in the “unacceptable treatment of some guests” during entry.

The venue acknowledged that security procedure “fell far short of our venue entry policy, which requires all attendees to be treated equally and be subject to the same entry requirements”.

The Last Dinner Party are an all-female indie outfit comprising lead singer Abigail Morris, guitarist Emily Roberts, Lizzie Mayland on rhythm, bassist Georgia Davies, and Aurora Nishevci on keyboard.