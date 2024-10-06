Madonna’s younger brother, Christopher Ciccone, dies aged 63

Christopher Ciccone, an artist, dancer, designer and younger brother of Madonna, has died aged 63.

Ciccone died on Friday in Michigan, his representative, Brad Taylor, said on Sunday. He had cancer.

A dancer since his youth, Ciccone was deeply intertwined with his sister’s rise to pop stardom in the 1980s, appearing in music videos such as Lucky Star, art directing her Blond Ambition World Tour and serving as tour director for The Girlie Show tour.

He also directed music videos for Dolly Parton and Tony Bennett.

In 2008, Ciccone released a bestselling autobiography called Life With My Sister Madonna in which he wrote about their strained relationship, her romantic entanglements as well as recollections from his time on tour with her.

Christopher Ciccone also directed music videos for Dolly Parton (PA)

For two decades, he was by her side, choreographing, directing, dressing and helping his sister.

He also was an interior designer for her homes in New York, Miami and Los Angeles. He said that it was a bit like a marriage at times.

“It was a double-edged sword,” he told Good Morning America in 2008. “Nobody was chaining me down to make — to stay.”

The book, and his no-filter descriptions of the exploits of his sister’s famous circle, took its toll on some of his Hollywood friendships too.

Several years later, in 2012, around the launch of a shoe collection he designed, he told The Standard that he and his sister were “on a perfectly personable level” and in contact.

“I don’t work for her, and it’s better this way,” he said.

In recent years Ciccone relocated to Michigan’s Lower Peninsula to be closer to family. In 2016, Ciccone married Ray Thacker, a British actor, who was by his side when he died.

Madonna also lost her stepmother, Joan Clare Ciccone, to cancer just a few weeks ago, and her older brother Anthony Ciccone in early 2023.