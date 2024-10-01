British singer performs duet amid Arctic icebergs in call for climate protection

British Grammy winner Jacob Collier has performed with Norwegian alt-pop star Aurora amid floating icebergs in the Arctic, in a rallying cry for ocean and climate protection.

The singer-songwriters staged a mash-up of Collier’s 2024 track A Rock Somewhere and Aurora’s 2019 song The Seed on a platform in front of Sveabreen glacier in Svalbard, as they joined Greenpeace International on its expedition to the Arctic.

The pair were supporting the environmental organisation in its call for a global ban on deep sea mining and for governments to protect at least 30% of the world’s oceans by 2030.

“The moment I heard about an opportunity to jump aboard one of the legendary Greenpeace ships, head to Arctic waters, and sing a song with one of my favourite artists next to a mighty glacier, I knew I was signing up for something special,” Collier said.

“What I hadn’t foreseen was quite how transformative and moving the experience would be, and how much it would teach me – musically, energetically and environmentally.

“I was bowled over at the sheer magnitude of the Arctic – and also its deep fragility.”

Jacob Collier and Aurora in front of Sveabreen glacier in Svalbard (Bianca Vitale/Greenpeace)

Collier, who has won six Grammy awards, described the Arctic as “a shadow of its former self”.

“We are all creatures of the Earth, and rely so deeply upon its health for our own,” the 30-year-old said.

“The oceans are our primary ally in preventing truly disastrous consequences of climate change from taking hold.

“The impact of deep sea mining is too disastrous to mention – we urgently must protect the world’s oceans – and act now before it’s too late.”

Jacob Collier performs in front of Sveabreen glacier in Svalbard (Christian Aslund/Greenpeace)

It comes as the Norwegian government are planning to allow commercial mining operations, for seabed minerals for use in technology such as batteries and electronics, to begin in the Arctic.

“If we keep interfering with the few untouched areas of this Earth, there will be no future,” Norwegian singer Aurora, 28, said.

“We have to stop deep sea mining. I hope our Prime Minister and the other world leaders will do what is right. Not for them, but for the children of the children.”

The musicians were encouraging signatures on a Greenpeace petition urging the UK government to implement the newly created Global Ocean Treaty, create global ocean sanctuaries and support a full ban on deep sea mining.

“Right now only 3% of our oceans are properly protected. To protect at least 30% by 2030, we need at least 60 governments to urgently sign the Treaty into law,” Greenpeace said.