Beyonce strips off jeans in Cowboy Carter-inspired Levi’s campaign

Pop superstar Beyonce has brought her Cowboy Carter aesthetic to Levi’s, in a new campaign revamping the denim brand.

The US singer, who featured a track titled Levii’s Jeans on her latest chart-topping country music album Act II: Cowboy Carter, strips off her high-waisted jeans while in a launderette, revealing a pair of white briefs.

The campaign reinterprets the 1985 Levi’s launderette advert, starring British model Nick Kamen stripping down to his boxers, which reignited Marvin Gaye’s I Heard It Through The Grapevine track.

Titled Reiimagine, Levi’s said the campaign is inspired by “the forward-thinking vision of one of the most influential figures of modern culture”.

Beyonce said: “My song Levii’s Jeans celebrates what I believe is the ultimate Americana uniform — something we all wear with pride.

“I am honoured to work with Levi’s to create quintessential American iconography.

“Denim on denim has often been seen through a male lens, so this reimagining campaign, which celebrates the iconic female perspective, is important to me.

“I look forward to exploring innovative ways for our visions to align in empowering women and honouring their strength.”

The new advert marks the first chapter in a series which will reinterpret “several of the Levi’s brand’s most iconic advertisements” directed by filmmaker Melina Matsoukas.

“Give you high fashion with a simple white tee @levis,” Beyonce captioned the advert on her Instagram, as she donned a matching cowboy hat and cropped white t-shirt.

American clothing company Levi’s previously partnered with Beyonce’s former R&B girl group Destiny’s Child, alongside Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.