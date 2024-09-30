First Strictly contestant eliminated could have had a brilliant story – partner

The first Strictly Come Dancing contestant eliminated this year, Tom Dean, could have had “a brilliant” story on the series, his professional partner Nadiya Bychkova has said.

Olympic swimmer Dean and Bychkova’s cha cha routine to Boogie Wonderland by Earth, Wind & Fire failed to impress most of the judges, and they were booted off during the dance-off during Sunday’s episode of the BBC One show.

On Instagram, Bychkova wrote that she was “devastated that you won’t get to see” how much dancing improvement he has made, and how he could “have become a brilliant dancer”.

She added: “My three-time Olympic champion was an amazing student and is a wonderful gentleman.

“He will go on to bigger and better things and I know this year he could have had a brilliant Strictly story.

“I love this show and I want to wish the other couples all the best and I’m sure it’s going to be a great series.”

The gold-medallist swimmer, 24, was beaten by singer and actress Toyah Willcox, 66, who reprised a lively jive to Nutbush City Limits by Ike & Tina Turner with her professional partner Neil Jones.

Toyah Willcox and Neil Jones, during Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Before the dance-off, the judges had given Dean a total score of 43 for his two dances from the first and second week of the live show, while Willcox earned a total of 30 points.

Judges Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse decided to save Willcox and Jones while Anton Du Beke opted to save Dean and Bychkova, and Shirley Ballas had the deciding vote.

Ballas opted for Willcox and Jones, sending Dean and Bychkova home.

The remaining 14 couples will take to the dancefloor next Saturday for the movie week special on Saturday October 5 at 6.25pm with the results show on Sunday October 6 at 7.15pm on BBC One.