Victoria Beckham supported by family at Paris Fashion Week show

Victoria Beckham’s family showed their support as the singer-turned-designer showcased her new collection at Paris Fashion Week.

Former England captain David Beckham told his wife he was “so proud” in an Instagram post ahead of the catwalk show on Friday night.

He included a photo of him with three of their children dressed up for the occasion.

The football star opted for a classic dark suit for the show while their 13-year-old daughter Harper wore a pink satin gown.

Their 22-year-old son, Romeo, donned black trousers and T-shirt for the event and 19-year-old son Cruz went for a white shirt with billowing sleeves, dark striped trousers and white shoes.

In the caption, Beckham revealed his children had demanded photo approval before he posted, writing: “On the way to mum’s show and trying to get a picture was a little challenging. ‘Dad before you post it we all have to approve'”.

He said he loved them all and that he was looking forward to seeing eldest son Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz-Beckham at the fashion show.

“We love you mum and are so proud of you”, David added in a note to his wife Victoria.

The former Spice Girl wore a chic black suit with satin lapels, and had her brunette hair styled in waves for her fashion showcase.

She described the event as an “amazing night” in an Instagram post which featured a clip of her blowing a kiss to the crowd at the end.

“Thank you so much to my incredible team, I love you all. Kisses from Paris xx Victoria”, she added.

Beckham’s spring/summer 2025 collection featured elegant cuts in neutral tones and a few pops of colour.

“The art of dressing begins with the act of dressing — a ritual familiar to every woman regardless of her style”, a description of the new collection on her label’s website said.

“This season, Victoria Beckham continues her exploration of the wardrobe, observing the physical relationship between garment and body, the intimacy of clothing. T

“Trousers are slashed open across the front, creating windows to the skin, while resin-glazed fabrics are moulded to the body, celebrating the naked form in real and illusory states of undress.

“Echoing the collection’s leitmotif of interior elements, the collection’s palette is informed by the colours of the Jean-Michel Basquiat that graces the walls of Victoria Beckham’s own home.”