Selena Gomez reveals she cannot carry her own children due to medical issues

Selena Gomez has revealed she cannot carry her own children as it would put her and the baby’s life as “risk” due to medical issues.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the 32-year-old singer and actress said she had to “grieve” after learning the pregnancy risk, but she now sees surrogacy or adoption as “huge possibilities” for her future.

Gomez has been open about her physical and mental health struggles over the years – including her battle with lupus, an autoimmune condition that causes joint pain, skin rashes and tiredness, according to the NHS website.

She has also previously discussed how she has dealt with anxiety, panic attacks and depression.

In 2020, she announced she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder during an emotional online chat with fellow former Disney star Miley Cyrus.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, she said: “I haven’t ever said this but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children.

“I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while.”

She continued: “It’s not necessarily the way I envisioned it. I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone.

“(But) I’m in a much better place with that. I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me.

“It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I’m one of those people.

“I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different.

“At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby.”

The US star is currently in a relationship with music producer Benny Blanco, who she collaborated with on the 2015 hit Same Old Love and the 2019 track I Can’t Get Enough featuring Tainy and J Balvin.

Discussing their romance, she said: “I’ve never been loved this way. He’s just been a light. A complete light in my life.

“He’s my best friend. I love telling him everything.”

Gomez said having a family is important to her, but that she is not putting pressure on their relationship.

“We always make sure we’re protecting what we have, but there’s no rules”, she added.

“I want him to always be himself. I always want to be myself.”

She also confirmed that she does not plan to change her name if she were to marry, saying: “I am Selena Gomez. That’s it.”

Last week, it was announced Gomez has reached billionaire status following the success of her beauty brand, according to Bloomberg.

The Texas-born star first rose to fame as a child actress on Disney Channel before pursuing a music career and later launching her beauty brand Rare in 2020.

Through her ventures, she has accumulated a fortune worth 1.3 billion dollars (£990 million), making her one of the “youngest female self-made billionaires”, according to Bloomberg, which has recently added the US star to its billionaire index.

After rising to stardom on Disney Channel on children’s show Barney & Friends and Wizards of Waverly Place, she went on to star in various TV shows and films including 2012’s Spring Breakers and the Hotel Transylvania franchise.

She currently stars alongside veteran comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short in the critically acclaimed series Only Murders In The Building, for which she has been Emmy nominated.