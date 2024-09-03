Morrissey asks Pope Francis to ‘condemn the sinful spectacle of bullfighting’

Morrissey has asked Pope Francis “to condemn the sinful spectacle of bullfighting”.

The former frontman of The Smiths, who has famously championed animal rights, sent an open letter addressed to the head of the Catholic Church to “add my voice” to a campaign from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta).

The animal rights organisation has previously urged the Pope to condemn bullfighting, which takes place at the annual Running of the Bulls in Pamplona, Spain, which Peta says has “Catholic roots”.

Morrissey performs on stage at the O2 Academy Brixton (Yui Mok/PA)

The Running of the Bulls website says that on “the evening of the Bull Run at 6 pm, the bulls are killed during the Bullfights in the bullfight arena (Plaza de Toros)”.

In the letter, dated August 2024, Morrissey said: “These abominations have to end, and only you (Pope Francis) can end them. Please, please do.

“I was raised in a Roman Catholic family and brought up in the Church, but any person who believes in compassion could be writing this to you: please add my voice to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals’ (PETA) call for you to condemn the sinful spectacle of bullfighting.

“You chose the name of St Francis – patron saint of animals and the environment – because you wish to make nature protection your legacy, but the torture, torment, and killing of bulls for sport flies in the face of his teachings and yours.”

He added: “As compassionate people have realised that bulls suffer almost beyond imagination when stabbed and tortured in the ring, bullfighting’s popularity has plummeted.

“This year, Colombia banned bullfighting.”

Pope Francis (Christopher Furlong/PA)

Colombian president Gustavo Petro signed a bill that bans bullfights in the South American country earlier in the year.

Morrissey said that if the Church will not condemn the “atrocity” that takes place in Pamplona it may lose its “relevance”.

He continued: “As I once sang, we all want the bull to survive. And so it is. Please show mercy and kindness to these animals and condemn bullfighting.”

The 65-year-old explores the topic of animal welfare in his song The Bullfighter Dies and The Smiths song Meat Is Murder, the name of the band’s second studio album.

The Catholic Church and Running of the Bulls organisers have been approached for comment.