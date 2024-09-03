Jeanette Manrana says Strictly hosts mentioning abuse claims ‘would not be fair’

Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two host Jeanette Manrana has said presenters mentioning abuse claims “would not be fair” on new contestants.

The former professional dancer on the BBC show said doing so would push “negativity” on celebrities and dancers who are “here to have a positive experience”.

It comes after a storm of controversy around the BBC dancing show over the alleged treatment of contestants.

An investigation was launched by the BBC after allegations made about Giovanni Pernice by former participant Amanda Abbington, with the results yet to be made public. Pernice rejects the allegations.

Giovanni Pernice (Ian West/PA)

Fellow dancer Graziano Di Prima has also left the show.

Asked on Times Radio if hosts should address the allegations, Manrana said: “I don’t pick the script. I don’t decide what happens or doesn’t happen on the show.

“But in my personal opinion, I think it would not be fair to the new contestants to bring up that kind of negativity because they are here to have a positive experience.

“I think our jobs as hosts of the show – mine as It Takes Two, and for Tess (Daly) and Claudia (Winkleman) on Strictly Come Dancing – is to solely celebrate the people that are there now, their experience, and talk about what they are going through, celebrate the pro dancers and their group numbers that they’re doing now, and focus on moving forward.”

She also said she did not think the new series of Strictly would be difficult, despite the controversy.

Manrana added: “I’ll be honest, I think it’s a celebration, really.

“It’s the 20th anniversary and everybody that works on that show – I know from first hand from being a professional on the show and now being one of the host members – it is a show that I think every single person wants to work their absolute hardest to make it the best.

“And regardless of the controversy that’s been going around, I think they are coming back this year in the hopes that the highlight will be the 20 years that Strictly has brought joy and escapism.”

Times Radio presenter Jane Garvey said it would look “faintly ridiculous” if allegations were not mentioned, but Manrana said it would be “up to the public to decide”.

Manrana was also asked about the pressures and challenges of working on Strictly.

She said: “I can’t speak for every single professional and every single celebrity that’s ever been on the show, that would be obviously impossible.

Tess Daly with Claudia Winkleman on Strictly (BBC/PA)

“But what I can say is that, yes, it is physical. Yes, the hours are long, and yes, there are weeks and days that might be tougher than others.

“And like any situation, you’re not always going to have great days and you’re not always going to get along with the people that you work with.

“But if a certain situation goes (too) far or the line is crossed to a point that it shouldn’t have been crossed, I think it’s very, very good to know that those voices were heard, regardless of what happens afterwards.

“It’s good to know that you have a space where you can talk about that experience and hopefully that won’t happen again.”

The 40-year-old began her TV career on the fifth season of US TV show So You Think You Can Dance, before becoming a Strictly professional dancer for series 11 in 2013, and continuing until series 18 in 2020.

In 2021, Manrana was announced as the new host of It Takes Two alongside Rylan Clark and later Fleur East.