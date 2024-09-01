The Cure’s Roger O’Donnell reveals ‘aggressive’ blood cancer diagnosis

The Cure keyboardist Roger O’Donnell has revealed he has been diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of blood cancer.

The musician, 68, says he “ignored the symptoms for a few months” before a biopsy in 2023 showed he had a rare type of lymphoma.

A previous drummer for the band, Andy Anderson, died aged 68 in 2019 after being diagnosed with cancer.

On Instagram on Sunday, London-born O’Donnell wrote: “September is Blood Cancer Awareness Month so it’s a good opportunity to have a dialogue about these diseases.

“In September last year I was diagnosed with a very rare and aggressive form of lymphoma.

“I had ignored the symptoms for a few months but finally went for a scan and after surgery the result of the biopsy was devastating.”

He added he has “completed 11 months of treatment under some of the finest specialists in the world and with second opinions”, and had advice from treatment teams, who worked on the cancer drugs he took, along with the latest immunotherapy.

O’Donnell said the “last phase of treatment was radiotherapy”, and he is “fine and the prognosis is amazing”.

He added: “Cancer can be beaten but if you are diagnosed early enough you stand a way better chance, so all I have to say is go get tested, if you have the faintest thought you may have symptoms go and get checked out.

“Lastly if you know someone who is ill or suffering talk to them, every single word helps, believe me I know.”

The Cure has performed at a number of Teenage Cancer Trust concerts (Yui Mok/PA)

Signing off, the musician thanked his partner Mimi, and his medical team.

According to Blood Cancer UK, symptoms can include unexplained weight loss and bruising, breathlessness, rashes, tiredness, and lumps and swellings.

The Cure, known for the tracks Boys Don’t Cry and Friday I’m In Love, have also played the Teenage Cancer Trust series of concerts.

Led by Robert Smith, the goth rock band was formed in Crawley, West Sussex, in the 1970s with O’Donnell joining during the 1980s.

In 2019, the members were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.