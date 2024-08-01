First trailer for BBC Chloe Ayling drama shows model being kidnapped

The first trailer for BBC drama Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story shows the model being abducted as she arrives at an address in Milan, Italy.

In the preview clip of the new six-part series, Ayling can also be seen being asked whether she feels like “the person on trial” in a TV interview after the incident.

In another scene, one of Ayling’s kidnappers can be seen asking her: “Are you scared of me?”

The series will follow Chloe Ayling’s story from her abduction to the subsequent court case (BBC/PA)

She replies: “I was, but I can see that you’re not the same as the others.”

He then says: “I would do anything to help you.”

The trailer then skips forward to a TV interview following her release, where she says: “If I was not a model, do you think people would have the same opinions of me? I don’t think so, no.”

The series is based on the true story of the British glamour model, who was abducted in 2017 after arriving at an address in Milan for a modelling job but was later released.

The former Celebrity Big Brother contestant was held in a farmhouse near Turin while a 300,000 euro (£265,000) ransom was demanded.

She was released six days later, on July 17, at the British consulate in Milan.

However, the model faced headlines claiming she had faked her ordeal and was accused in court of being involved in a “publicity stunt”.

Ayling will be played by actor Nadia Parkes, who will star in the series alongside A Spy Among Friends actor Adrian Edmondson and The Capture’s Nigel Lindsay.

The BBC says the new drama will ask: “Why Chloe was blamed for her kidnappers’ crimes? How do we relate to survivors of crime who make the front pages?

“And how does it feel to be an ordinary person, caught up in events so extraordinary that you aren’t believed?”

The trailer shows Ayling being kidnapped and later interviewed following her release (PA/BBC)

The series is written by Georgia Lester, who worked on Killing Eve, and based on research, interviews, the legal proceedings and Ayling’s autobiography Kidnapped – The Untold Story Of My Abduction.

It has been made with Ayling’s blessing, with the model saying she is “excited” that the BBC will tell “her story”.

The series will launch on Wednesday, August 14, with all episodes available on the BBC iPlayer from 6am, and the first two episodes being aired on BBC Three at 9pm.

Filming took place in Italy and the UK last year.