Megan Thee Stallion performs at Kamala Harris rally: ‘Hotties for Harris’

US star Megan Thee Stallion asked the crowd to make some noise for “our future president” as she performed a mash-up of hits during a Kamala Harris rally in Atlanta.

Vice President Ms Harris held her first rally as the presumed Democratic presidential nominee after Joe Biden announced he was stepping down from the presidential race -endorsing Ms Harris to compete against Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion opened the event with a choregraphed set wearing a royal blue pantsuit matching her dancers, performing a medley of hits including Girls In The Hood, Mamushi and Savage.

Introducing a track titled Body, she said: “Now I know my ladies in the crowd love their bodies. And if you want to keep loving your bodies, you know who to vote for,” referencing abortion rights after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade in 2022.

“We about to make history with the first female president, the first black female president, let’s get this done hotties.

“Hotties for Harris,” she said, seemingly referencing her 2021 compilation album titled Something For Thee Hotties.

Meanwhile Georgia-born rapper Quavo also appeared on stage in support of Ms Harris, speaking about gun violence.

In 2022, he launched the Rocket Foundation after his nephew and Migos group member Takeoff was shot and killed.

“One of the issues I care about is resolving the gun violence issue,” the 33-year-old told the crowd.

“You can’t understand the struggles of gun violence if you’re not in the field or in the heart of it. So one thing I learned about working with Vice President Harris is she always stands on business.

“From inviting me to the White House last year to discuss these solutions, to passing the biggest gun safety laws today.

“So it’s only right in the birthplace of the culture, it’s also the same place that launched the first African-American woman to run for president. We’re changing the culture again.

“So if you never voted before, make sure you get out and vote right now because it’s the real one. And in the words of my brother Takeoff, let me get a Kamala.”

Takeoff from Migos died in 2022 (Isabel Infantes/PA)

During her speech, Ms Harris taunted former president Mr Trump to meet her on a debate stage before the November 5 election.

“He won’t debate, but he and his running mate sure seem to have a lot to say about me,” she said.

“Well, Donald, I do hope you’ll reconsider to meet me on the debate stage because, as the saying goes, if you have got something to say, say it to my face.”

Ms Harris also noted the importance of Atlanta in her speech.

“I am very clear: The path to the White House runs right through this state and you all helped us win in 2020 and we are going to do it again in 2024. Yes we will.”