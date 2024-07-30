Bella Hadid addresses Adidas campaign: ‘I do not believe in hate in any form’

Model Bella Hadid has responded to controversy after starring in an Adidas campaign which drew criticism for “unintentional” connections to the terrorist attack at the 1972 Munich Olympics.

The 27-year-old said she was “disappointed in the lack of sensitivity that went into this campaign” after it linked to the Games, which saw 11 Israeli athletes and a West German police officer killed in the attack by a Palestinian group called Black September.

Hadid, who is of Dutch and Palestinian heritage, has previously been vocal in her support for the people of Palestine amid the conflict in Gaza.

Model Bella Hadid said: “I would never knowingly engage with any art or work that is linked to a horrific tragedy of any kind” (Aaron Chown/PA)

“I would never knowingly engage with any art or work that is linked to a horrific tragedy of any kind,” Hadid said in a statement shared on an Instagram story.

“In advance of the campaign release, I had no knowledge of the historical connection to the atrocious events in 1972.”

She continued: “I am shocked, I am upset, and I am disappointed in the lack of sensitivity that went into this campaign. Had I been made aware, from the bottom of my heart, I would never have participated.

“My team should have known, Adidas should have known and I should have done more research so that I too would have known and understood, and spoken up.”

The campaign released earlier this month saw Hadid holding a floral bouquet for the relaunch of the Adidas’ SL 72 sports shoe, which are road running trainers that originally debuted in 1972 – the same year as the Munich Olympics.

A previous statement from Adidas Originals shared on Instagram said connections to the 1972 attack were “not meant”, with the company apologising “for any upset or distress caused to communities around the world”.

“We made an unintentional mistake,” the statement said, confirming it was “revising the campaign”.

Hadid said: “While everyone’s intentions were to make something positive, and bring people together through art, the collective lack of understanding from all parties undermined the process.

“I do not believe in hate in any form, including antisemitism. That will never waiver, and I stand by that statement to the fullest extent.

“Connecting the liberation of the Palestinian people to an attack so tragic, is something that hurts my heart.

“Palestine is not synonymous with terrorism and this campaign unintentionally highlighted an event that does not represent who we are.”

Hadid described herself as a “proud Palestinian woman”.

“I will forever stand by my people of Palestine while continuing to advocate for a world free of antisemitism,” she continued.

“Antisemitism has no place in the liberation of the Palestinian people.

“I will always stand for peace over violence, any day. Hate has no place here, and I will forever advocate for not only my people, but every person world wide.”