Tom Cruise and Ariana Grande watch Simone Biles compete at Paris Olympics

Hollywood stars Tom Cruise and Ariana Grande have been watching US gymnast Simone Biles compete on the second day of the Paris Olympics.

Cruise, wearing a white top, attended the women’s qualification for artistic gymnastics along with Warner Bros Discovery chief executive David Zaslav.

He has been regularly seen at sporting events including Wimbledon and has travelled to concerts such as Coldplay at Glastonbury and Taylor Swift in London during the summer, as he is reportedly filming another Mission: Impossible film in the UK.

Ariana Grande with Cynthia Erivo watching the artistic gymnastics at the Bercy Arena, on the second day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Team GB women’s team, however, seemed more excited about the appearance of YouTuber Emma Chamberlain, with one of the group appearing to be unsure who Cruise was.

Biles, a four-time gold medal winner, took bronze in the balance event and silver in the team bout at Tokyo, but withdrew from other heats due to her concerns about performing.

In the stands, Grande came along with her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo who plays the witch Elphaba in the upcoming movie, which is based on the hit West End and Broadway musical and in which Grande stars as the magical Glinda.

Jessica Chastain watching the artistic gymnastics at the Bercy Arena (Mike Egerton/PA)

Also beside the 31-year-old American actress and singer was her brother, TV personality Frankie Grande, and sitting in front of them was Vogue editor Dame Anna Wintour.

Also appearing in the crowd was American rapper Snoop Dogg, who carried the Olympic Torch through the streets of Paris on Friday, John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen and The Help actress Jessica Chastain.

Chastain appeared to be with her daughter, whom she shares with her husband, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, an Italian count, and wore a white top with a USA flag.

Jessica Chastain at a Ralph Lauren event during the 2024 Summer Olympics (Natacha Pisarenko via AP)

On Saturday, the 47-year-old American actress also attended the Ralph Lauren Olympics party along with singer Nick Jonas and The Traitors US host and Scottish actor Alan Cummings.

Chastain wore a red strap dress with a sport coat in the colours of the US flag, while The Woman King and British actress Lashana Lynch went simple with a red, white and blue skirt and black top.

Law & Order actor Christopher Meloni and former British Olympic Association chairman Lord Sebastian Coe were also at the event.