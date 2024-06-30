England fans at Glastonbury react to Slovakia goal in Euro 2024 knockout game

England football fans at Glastonbury have reacted to the news of Slovakia’s goal against the Three Lions during the Euro 2024 knockout match in Germany on Sunday.

Richard Perrott and Alistair Tomlinson, both 29, wore England shirts at the Worthy Farm festival to show their support for the Three Lions.

Mr Perrott, a sofa salesman from Midsomer Norton in north-east Somerset, was speaking to the PA news agency as Slovakia scored, bringing the score to one-nil, which he said was “shocking”.

“We’re obviously following the football but I thought Glastonbury is a bit more important, but I’m trying to follow it still and show the support,” he said.

England fan Richard Perrott said it was ‘very hard’ to follow the Euro 2024 game while at Glastonbury (Tom Leese/PA)

“It’s very hard (to follow the football at Glastonbury), the signal is not very good and no-one is showing it sadly, but just trying to get updates as and when.”

Mr Perrott said some of his friends had returned home from the festival in order to watch the game in their local pub.

“I know a quite a few of my mates have already gone back to watch it in a local pub, they would have stuck around tonight but obviously you’ve got to go back,” he said.

He added that he had decided to stay at the festival because England are “not attacking the best” so he felt he “may as well stay and watch the music instead”.

Mr Tomlinson, a police officer from Wigan, told PA: “I think it’s important to show you support your country, you are from where you are, and England is a great country.

“I’m proud to be from England.”

Festival-goer Alistair Tomlinson said he has ‘faith in the team’ (Tom Leese/PA)

Mr Tomlinson also learnt the news that Slovakia had scored while speaking to PA, saying: “It is what it is.

“We’ll come back, I’ve got faith in the team, we just have to keep going.

“From what I’ve seen, we’ve had the majority of the possession so we just have to keep faith in the players, keep going and I think we’ll be alright.”

Mr Tomlinson said the 4G signal was “really good” at the festival so he was able to stream the game on his phone for around 10 minutes after watching Canadian country singer Shania Twain.

“We’ve only scored a couple of goals (during the tournament) but I think we need that positive attitude,” he said.

“It’s a tournament where the top players from the top international teams are playing so they’re going to be good players.

“We just need to focus, believe in ourselves and carry on.”