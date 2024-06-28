‘Unforgettable’ night as Taylor Swift opens sold-out Eras Tour shows in Dublin

Taylor Swift brought an “unforgettable” night in Dublin for her dedicated fans as she opened her sold-out Eras Tour in the Irish capital.

Feather boas, glitter, friendship bracelets and cowboy boots were a staple for the thousands attending the three-hour performance at the Aviva Stadium in south Dublin.

Fans with standing tickets gathered outside the venue from early afternoon to secure a spot as close to the US star as possible.

Sisters Erin O Geran, Orla O Geran, Eadaoin O Geran and Emma Tobin from Cork before watching Taylor Swift perform at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin (Liam McBurney/PA)

The singer’s three-night performance will see 150,000 Swifties at the stadium between Friday and Sunday for the most lucrative set of concerts in history.

Fourteen-time Grammy winner Swift’s first date in Dublin was attended by thousands of fans from across Ireland, with many travelling from the UK and as far as Australia and New Zealand.

Fans of all ages, with many swapping and wearing Swift’s trademark friendship bracelets, watched as the billion-dollar Eras Tour took them through the 34-year-old’s back catalogue, including hits from albums 1989, Red and Midnights.

The set list also includes songs from her latest chart-topping album The Tortured Poets Department.

Tara O’Keefe and Aine Feny, both from Co Cork, attend the Taylor Swift concert in Dublin (Cate McCurry/PA)

Tara O’Keefe, a teacher from Cork, said that it was a long, anxious wait to get tickets for the concert.

“I’m a big fan. I have been since the Red album.

“This is the first time I’ve seen her and it’s like a concert I’ve never been to.

“We went to the 3Arena and got friendship bracelets and everything we wanted.

Mai Donohoe with daughter Eirinn McKiernan from Cavan before the show (Liam McBurney/PA)

“There’s a huge sense of camaraderie between the fans. And even the whole trading friendship bracelets during the concerts – it’s become such a community thing.

“You can actually express how much you love an artist by putting in the effort with your outfit and stuff.

“Her music fosters friendships.”

Aine Feny, from Cork, said it was the second time she will have seen Taylor Swift.

Emma Satchwell, Lauren Clark, Annabel Cleary, and Tierna Brazil before the show (Liam McBurney/PA)

“I love the atmosphere, and the surprise songs are a massive thing too. Her nod to Ireland is amazing.”

Orla Ni Bhonann said she has been a fan for more than a decade and had seen Swift perform live once before.

“There’s definitely like a sense of community, especially today. Someone came up and just handed us some bracelets and we kind of just got talking to them.

“It’s just a really nice, safe, positive environment to be in.

Taylor Swift fans Cathy Maher, Kristyn Dunlop, and Niamh Murray from Dublin (Liam McBurney/PA)

“I think it’s also so special because everything that happened in the past shows her to be a true artist.”

Andrea Walsh, from Dublin, said that while she is recent fan, she has fully embraced the Taylor Swift mania.

“I’ve been making lots of friendship bracelets and feel very much part of the community here.

“I love the atmosphere and everything that goes with her concert. It’s been amazing.”

Sarah Walsh (left) with Sorcha McCloskey from Kerry (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mila Eriasen travelled with her friends from Norway to see the American star.

“The experience has been great so far. I’m the biggest fan among my friends,” she said.

“Her songs are so relatable and she seems like a nice human being.

“I love following her and how she has progressed.”

Tilde Kvisle, who also travelled from Norway, said she loved the dancers and surprise songs.

“She has very different genres, like sad and slow but then also fast and happy. The variety is great.”