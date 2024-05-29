Jon Bon Jovi confirms son Jake married Millie Bobby Brown in ‘family wedding’

Jon Bon Jovi has confirmed his son Jake Bongiovi married Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown in a “small family wedding”.

British actress Brown, 20, rose to fame as Eleven in the Netflix sci-fi series and also has the starring role in the Enola Holmes films.

The couple got engaged in April 2023, when Brown shared a photo on Instagram of model Bongiovi, 22, hugging her while she wears an engagement ring.

Referencing a lyric from Lover by Taylor Swift, Brown wrote alongside the post: “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all.”

Rocker Bon Jovi confirmed the couple have now tied the knot in an appearance on The One Show.

Asked how they are doing, he replied: “They are great, they are absolutely fantastic.

“It was a very small, family wedding and the bride looked gorgeous and Jake is happy as can be. It’s true.”

Bongiovi’s parents are Dorothea Hurley and Bon Jovi, the frontman of the rock band of the same name which is known for the 1980s hits Livin’ On A Prayer and You Give Love A Bad Name.