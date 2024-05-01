Manchester Co-op Arena cancels opening performance for third time

The Manchester Co-op Arena has cancelled its opening concert with US rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie at the last minute due to a “technical issue”.

The £365 million venue, the biggest indoor arena in the UK, had already postponed its opening twice last week after rescheduling performances from Peter Kay and The Black Keys.

The venue posted a statement 10 minutes after the doors were set to open for what was meant to be its first official event with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie – real name Julius Dubose – as fans queued outside awaiting entry.

A statement from the venue posted on X said: “Due to a venue-related technical issue, tonight’s A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie show will no longer go ahead.

“We kindly ask fans to leave the area.

“Tickets holders will receive further information in due course.

“We deeply apologise for the significant inconvenience this will cause for many.”

It comes after the venue reassured fans that performances from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and US singer Olivia Rodrigo would be going ahead this week.

It is not yet known if this will affect Rodrigo’s scheduled appearances on May 3 and 4.

The arena’s general manager Gary Roden announced his resignation last week following a slew of issues previously led to a delay in the venue opening.