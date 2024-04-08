Marvin Humes and Alex Scott to join Kiss radio presenters

JLS star Marvin Humes and former Lioness Alex Scott are set to join the Kiss radio station presenting line-up.

Humes will present mid-mornings on the station from 11am to 1pm each weekday with a show of “old skool and anthems”.

He will then swap to digital sister station Kisstory for the 1pm to 3pm slot from Monday to Friday.

Marvin Humes (Kiss/PA)

Meanwhile, Scott will keep listeners entertained on Sundays from 7pm to 9pm with “Super Kisstory” after her successful stint last year on the Kisstory all-star series.

Humes said: “I am buzzing to become a part of the Kiss family and cannot wait to be back on the radio sharing music that I love with listeners.

“It’s such a brilliant way to connect with people and to able to do that on a station I’ve always loved and listened to, it’s an honour.”

After enjoying success with boy band JLS, who had five number one singles, Humes ventured into radio and TV presenting.

He has previously presented shows across the Capital radio network and hosted The Official Big Top 40 charts on Global.

Humes also hosts music-based quiz show The Hit List with his wife and Saturdays star Rochelle Humes and appeared on the recent series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Alex Scott (Kiss/PA)

Scott rose to fame playing football for Arsenal women’s team and England before pivoting to become a broadcaster and pundit.

Alongside her sports commentary, she is a frequent guest presenter on The One Show and hosted the game show The Tournament.

Scott noted although she is known for her love of football, she feels music is “just as much as part of who I am”.

“I’m thrilled to be back with my Kiss team and digging into my collection to share more old skool and anthems every Sunday,” she added.

“I’m hoping to carry on those weekend vibes all the way into Sunday night and setting everyone up for the new week.”

Kiss content director Rebecca Frank said: “Not only are Alex and Marvin phenomenal broadcasters, but they also carry a deep passion for the music and bring the vibes and energy that the Kiss brand is all about.”

Humes’ shows start from Monday April 22 with Scott’s launching on Sunday April 28.