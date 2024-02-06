Usher strips down for Skims campaign ahead of Super Bowl half-time show

American singer Usher has stripped down for a Skims advert ahead of his half-time performance at the Super Bowl.

The R&B artist, 45, who will play to a stadium of thousands during the National Football League’s (NFL) annual championship game on February 11, features in a new campaign for the clothing brand.

Usher is seen in a variety of boxer briefs for the underwear company, founded by American socialite and businesswoman Kim Kardashian, in a new set of photos uploaded to the Skims social media pages.

In one of the photos, the singer, who is about to release a new album titled Coming Home, is seen holding what looks to be a peach as he drapes one of his arms over his head, modelling the Skims men’s stretch five-inch boxer brief in the shade midnight blue.

In another, he wears the men’s stretch t-shirt and five-inch boxer brief in oxblood.

The caption says that Usher is “Coming Home to our ultimate first layers”, ahead of his new album release.

A video for the campaign shows the star taking off a t-shirt to model a pair of chalk-coloured cotton briefs.

In the clip, he says: “My name is U S H E R – some call me Usher. What I do is entertain.

“I’m wearing Skims cotton boxers. I feel good.

“The thing I like most about performing is the element of intimacy between me and an audience. The live experience.

“The inspiration of this new album Coming Home is all about romance.

“It deals with love, happiness. It deals with joy. It’s a love story, but it’s romantic.”

The new Skims men’s underwear collection will drop Monday, February 12 at 12pm ET (5pm GMT), according to the company.

As well as this, a limited edition digital download release of Usher’s new album with bonus track Naked will launch exclusively on the Skims website on February 9 at midnight ET (5am GMT).

Other celebrities to have starred in adverts for Skims include singer Nelly Furtado and Sex In The City actress Kim Cattrall.

On Sunday, Usher will perform from his back catalogue of hits when he takes to the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for a televised performance at the Super Bowl.

Pop superstars including Beyonce, Rihanna and Shakira have also performed during the annual game’s half-time show.