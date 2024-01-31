Public’s ‘favourite couple’ dump two islanders from Love Island: All Stars

The public’s “favourite couple” have dumped two islanders from Love Island: All Stars.

During Wednesday’s instalment of the ITV2 dating programme, host Maya Jama asked the islanders to join her around the fire pit and revealed that Molly Smith had the deciding vote on which boy to dump – while Tom Clare had the deciding vote on which girl to dump from the villa as they were voted the “public’s favourite couple.”

Molly told her she had chosen Tyler Cruickshank and Tom revealed he had chosen Hannah Elizabeth, who was in a couple with Tyler.

It had been announced during Tuesday’s episode that Liberty Poole and Mitchel Taylor were the public’s least favourite couple and they were dumped from the island.

After Wednesday’s dumping, Maya announced that two brand new bombshells would enter the villa – Joanna Chimonides, who turned heads during Casa Amor in series five, and Casey O’Gorman, who appeared in series nine.

Upon entering the villa, Casey said in a voiceover: “I’m best known for being in some triangles and causing quite a lot of drama.”

Joanna said: “I’m normally the loudest person in the room so I definitely want someone to match my energy 100%.

“I’m going back in the villa hopefully to find love this time around.”

After they entered the villa, host Maya asked if any of the islanders recognised the bombshells and Georgia Harrison revealed that she has met Casey a couple of times before.

She later said: “Me and Casey we had a really, really good connection outside the villa.

“I feel that he mugged me off a little bit and I was quite frankly heartbroken about it. So I don’t know how to feel.”

The first ever All Stars series has brought back previous islanders to the villa in the hope they find love again.

Love Island: All Stars continues on ITV2 and ITVX.