Holly Willoughby channels Mean Girls with her Dancing On Ice outfit

TV presenter Holly Willoughby channelled the film Mean Girls in her outfit for Sunday’s episode of Dancing On Ice.

In an Instagram post, the former This Morning host, 42, showcased a pink, floor length gown featuring a bold over-the-shoulder detail.

The photo was captioned “on Sundays, we wear pink” a play on the phrase “on Wednesdays, we wear pink” – uttered by Karen Smith (Amanda Seyfried) in the 2004 comedy film.

The ITV1 show is hosted by former This Morning presnter Willoughby, 42, and Stephen Mulhern – who has replaced Phillip Schofield on the skating show.

Mulhern, 46, hosted the show briefly in 2022 as well after Schofield, 61, tested positive for Covid-19.

This week, Coronation Street actress Claire Sweeney was the first to take to the ice and was told there was something “empowering” about her performance by judge Oti Mabuse.

Next up was Made In Chelsea star Miles Nazaire, who revealed he had dropped his dance partner Vanessa Bauer shortly before the show.

Radio presenter Adele Roberts then took to the ice and received the highest mark of the series so far.

She described it as an “absolute dream” and the 44-year-old, who declared she was free of cancer in June 2022, said “everything that I’ve been through was worth it for this moment”.

Former EastEnders star Ricky Norwood performed and was told that his footwork needed to be neater by ice skating champion Jayne Torvill.

After this, comedian and writer Lou Sanders skated to Madonna’s Hung Up and was told by Mabuse that she “needed to work on her core”.