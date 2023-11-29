Princess Eugenie ‘truly honoured’ as Ed Sheeran plays her anti-slavery gala

Princess Eugenie said she feels “truly honoured” to have Ed Sheeran perform at her anti-slavery gala.

The 33-year-old royal co-founded the Anti-Slavery Collective in 2017, alongside her friend Julia de Boinville, and the pair are hosting the charity’s inaugural gala, Force For Freedom, on Wednesday evening.

The royal spoke ahead of the event about what it was like to get the Grammy-award winning artist onboard and said: “It’s the most insane thing.

“Ed is a game-changer and an entertainer of a generation, so I’m absolutely lost for words that he’s coming.

Princess Eugenie with co-founder of Anti-Slavery Collective Julia de Boinville during a visit to the Anti-Slavery Collective art exhibition in Trafalgar Square (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“He’s also one of the nicest people so I’m truly honoured and very grateful to have him there and help us on the Anti-Slavery Collective’s mission.”

The King’s niece discussed the impact she hopes the charity can make and said: “I want to achieve the Blue Planet moment for modern slavery and human trafficking, where (Sir) David Attenborough opened the world’s eyes to the threat of plastic waste.

“I would love everyone to have that moment where they go, ‘Oh my gosh. This matters to us. We need to do something to change this’.”

Speaking further on the event, being held at Battersea Arts Centre in London, she said: “The gala is the first of its kind and we’re really excited.

“The main mission is to raise vital funds for the Anti-Slavery Collective to fulfil its mission and to really get everybody talking about the cause.

Singer Ed Sheeran (Ian West/PA)

“We want to raise the awareness level and for people to take away calls to action.

“I hate leaving events with no idea about how to help the cause being highlighted.”

On the guest list are famous faces that include actor Idris Elba and his wife, activist Sabrina Elba; musician James Blunt; former prime minister Theresa May; Olympian and royal family member Zara Tindall; and Vogue editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful.

The night’s entertainment includes a performance from the London Essentials and Dreams, a modern slavery survivors’ choir, which was formed during music therapy sessions provided by the Salvation Army.

Princess Eugenie and de Boinville will deliver a keynote speech and an auction will be led by Lord Dalmeny, chairman, UK and Ireland at Sotheby’s.