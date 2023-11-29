Jamie Lynn Spears leaves I’m A Celebrity early on ‘medical grounds’

Jamie Lynn Spears has left I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! on “medical grounds”, a show spokesperson said.

The singer and actress, who is the younger sister of pop superstar Britney Spears, is the second celebrity to leave the ITV show early for medical reasons after restaurant critic Grace Dent bowed out earlier this week.

Spears’ last appearance on the show will be during Wednesday night’s instalment, it is understood.

A show spokesperson said: “Jamie Lynn Spears has left I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds.

“She’s been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities.”

The 32-year-old singer has now left the camp and her fellow campmates are aware that she will not be returning, the PA news agency understands.

Last week, after spending a few days in the jungle, Spears threatened to quit after becoming emotional because she was missing her children.

During the episode on November 21, she told her campmates she was finding it difficult to be so far away from her family.

Her emotions bubbled up further when four celebrities were tasked with a challenge to win the contestants’ luxury items, with hers being a photo of her two daughters.

EastEnders star Danielle Harold, radio DJ Sam Thompson, Dent and TV presenter Marvin Humes failed to secure the photograph in the challenge, which involved them trying to manoeuvre long paddles together to hold up a box representing each campmate’s luxury item.

After they apologised to Spears for not retrieving the photograph, she said in the Bush Telegraph: “Why would y’all put them through that? They feel guilty that they didn’t come back with the gifts for their friends. This is not OK. I want to go home.”

She then told her campmates: “I just went and told them, I was like ‘It’s so effed up of y’all to put them through that’.

“I was like ‘This is not fair. I quit. I don’t want to do it. I do not want to be here. That’s so unfair’.”

She added: “I just want to see my kids. Like, I’ll stay out here with these freaking critters, just let me see them. I’m just struggling.”

Her campmates comforted her and she later told them she was not going to leave the jungle early.