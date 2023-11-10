Netflix releases trailer for live-action series Avatar: The Last Airbender

Netflix has released the first trailer for the live-action remake of Avatar: The Last Airbender, unveiling the premiere date to keen fans of the Nickelodeon original.

An adaption of the popular animated series, which debuted in 2005 for three seasons, follows Aang the young Avatar on his quest to master the four elements of nature and restore peace to a world at war.

The official trailer revealed the much-anticipated series will launch on February 22 next year.

Billed as a live-action reimagining of the hit Nickelodeon series, it sees the protagonist alongside friends Sokka and Katara “embark on an action-packed quest to take his rightful place as the next Avatar”.

The main cast includes a raft of young stars, including Gordon Cormier in the lead role of Aang, Kiawentiio Tarbell playing Katara and Ian Ousley starring as Sokka.

Hawaii Five-0 actor Daniel Dae Kim, Pitch Perfect star Utkarsh Ambudkar and Star Trek actor George Takei will also make an appearance.

The critically acclaimed animation inspired a sequel series, several comic books, novels, and a live-action film by M Night Shyamalan in 2010.