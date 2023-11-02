Helen Skelton among TV stars fronting new mental health campaign

Countryfile presenter Helen Skelton said she is “really proud” to stand alongside TV stars including Julia Bradbury and Gethin Jones in launching a new mental health campaign.

The Hats On For Mind campaign saw the trio of ambassadors joined by ex-footballer David Seaman and fellow Countryfile presenter Sean Fletcher in designing their own hat and coordinating flask.

The exclusive range of colourful woolly hats and flasks will be sold nationwide from Thursday with 100% of the profits donated to the charity Mind to help raise funds for mental health support.

Stars taking part in the Hats On For Mind campaign (David Venni/Mind/PA)

Former Blue Peter host Skelton, 40, said in a statement given to the PA news agency: “I’m really proud to be involved with Hats On For Mind again this year, encouraging people to get outside to talk, walk and blow away the cobwebs.

“I’ve always loved being outdoors and I am lucky that my work and kids often keep me in the fresh air.

“I’ll be wearing my hat and drinking a brew from my brand new flask all winter and will be encouraging others to do the same.”

The collection, in partnership with Go Outdoors and Mind, hopes to encourage the nation to head outside in support of their mental wellbeing this winter to relieve feelings of stress and anxiety.

Outdoors enthusiast and TV presenter Bradbury said: “We have all faced some kind of difficulty or challenges in life, so I’m delighted to be part of Hats On For Mind highlighting the positive impact the outdoors has on our well-being.

Helen Skelton is supporting Hats On For Mind, showcasing their own designed hat from the collection available to purchase online and in-store at partner retailers with 100% of profits from the campaign will go to Mind (David Venni/Mind/PA)

“Sometimes the easiest way to open up to a friend or loved one about how you feel is by taking a long walk and simply talking side by side.

“This tip has helped me so many times, in particular over the past year, and I hope is something that can help others too. The benefits to getting out there really are endless.”

Bradbury revealed in 2021 that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and later underwent a mastectomy during which her breast and two lymph glands were removed before reconstruction took place.

Jack Matthews, associate director of fundraising at Mind, said: “We are in a difficult time, with many of us feeling the impact of the cost-of-living crisis.

“We can expect to see a rise in mental health problems and increased demand for mental health services so the support we’re receiving from Go Outdoors is crucial.

“The money raised through this partnership will help us to keep our vital services running, including the Mind Infoline, legal line, and our online peer support community Side by Side, so that we can be there for the people who need us.”

Pick up your limited edition Mind hats and flasks from Go Outdoors and retailers including Blacks, Millets, and Fishing Republic – who are aiming to beat last year’s fundraising total of over £233,303 for Mind.