Sixth baker leaves The Great British Bake tent following botanical week

The Great British Bake Off 2023

Dana has become the latest contestant to leave The Great British Bake tent after she failed to impress in botanical week.

Tuesday’s episode of the Channel 4 show saw the bakers tackle a spice-filled signature bake, a herby infused technical challenge and a floral dessert showstopper.

After the three rounds, chemist Josh, 27, was crowned Star Baker – while database administrator Dana was the sixth baker to be booted from the competition.

Dana (Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/Channel 4/PA)

Following the elimination, the 25-year-old from Essex said: “I am just thinking of all the fun that I have had over the last six weeks and that is what I am going to remember.

“I never thought I would get to week six. Bake Off came at just the right moment in my life, and I will never forget the experience.

“If I could rewind time and do it all again, I definitely would.”

Reflecting on her time in the tent, she said her best moment was when they received a technical challenge in pastry week which was “extremely similar” to her signature bake, but noted that she still did not place first.

While her worst moment was when she came last during the technical challenge in week one as she was “terrified” she would be sent home first after it.

The database administrator said another major highlight for her was meeting her fellow contestants, adding: “I love how kind and generous all the bakers are.

“They are a group of people who I consider to be such close friends and I can always go to them with any questions, both personal and baking related.

“I feel honoured to have been able to work with such a great team and I love them all.”

Discussing what she will take away from the show, she said it has helped her understand her “worth” and prove to herself what she is capable of.

“Bake Off has given me a lot of confidence that I had lost over the years and for that I am truly grateful,” she added.

“It has made me understand my worth and what I am capable of and If I put my mind to anything, I can achieve it and that is something I will use going forward now that my Bake Off journey has ended.”

She encouraged others to apply for the show if they are considering it, hailing it as “an experience you will never forget”.