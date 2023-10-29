Big Brother contestants to question housemates over nature of their relationship

Big Brother

Big Brother contestants will question two housemates on the nature of their relationship during Sunday’s episode of the ITV2 series.

Jordan and Henry, who have previously shared a goodnight kiss, will be asked by Olivia if they will ever “get together”.

Teasing them she says: “You would never actually get together would you?”

Sneak Peek ? Henry and Jordan share another kiss, and the Housemates get venting #BBUK pic.twitter.com/3kIfm8a96n — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) October 29, 2023

Jordan replies “Of course we would.”

She asks them “Do you fancy each other?” and Jordan says “No”.

Henry asks Jordan “Why are you being probed like this” and then Jordan plants a kiss on Henry’s forehead.

Later, Jordan and Henry share an affectionate moment away from their housemates.

Elsewhere in the episode, housemates vent their frustrations on Big Brother’s vending machine in order to get some snacks.

Olivia takes the opportunity to reiterate her feelings about Dylan’s toilet habits and says: “Dylan needs to put the toilet seat down.

“It’s rude and it’s disgusting.”

Henry, who shared an affectionate moment with Jordan (ITV/PA)

Meanwhile Dylan shouts about cooking responsibilities saying: “Now if you don’t like my cooking, and you don’t like my spicy beans or you don’t like my food then get the f*** up and cook the f****** food yourselves.

“But you’re going to have to cook it for all sixteen people.”

Housemate Yinrun vents about contestants’ constant use of profanity saying: “While I’m learning English I’ve never learned a single swear word at all.

“I’ve heard more swear words 10 minutes in this house then I0 months I’ve lived in Harrogate.

“Where are your manners people?”

After this the dynamic of the Big Brother house will change in a Halloween twist, where one person will become “possessed” and be granted the right to change the fate of another housemate.