Big Brother contestant tearful after hearing crowds chanting: ‘Get Kerry Out’

A Big Brother contestant has said she felt “a bit rubbish” after hearing live crowds chanting her name outside the reality show’s location.

NHS manager Kerry, from Essex, had previously been up for eviction from the Big Brother House in the first week but had not been put forward during Friday’s live elimination.

Zak, a model from Manchester, became the second housemate sent home after losing a public vote to Henry, a food writer from the Cotswolds.

In Sunday’s episode, Kerry is heard saying she does not “really know what to do now”.

In the diary room, which is away from the other contestants, she says: “They were chanting ‘Get Kerry Out’ and it sounded like there was about 50,000 people.

“It just felt a bit rubbish and you think, oh god, what’s my son going through? What’s my family going through?”

She adds that her not being a “big Zak fan” could be the reason that Big Brother fans are not “going to be very happy” with her.

“I’m hoping it’s that,” Kerry tells Big Brother as she gets tearful and also says: “It’s really tough.”

Elsewhere, Jenkin from Bridgend in Wales tells Tom that they need to listen to their own “judgment”.

Tom, a butcher from Somerset, replies, saying that he thinks Kerry “exaggerates a lot of the time, her reactions and responses to things” as she is a keen fan of Big Brother.

“I’m not going to change my opinion, I like Kerry,” Tom also said.

Meanwhile, Trish from Luton has been told to chair a meeting with the other contestants to set out rules for the Big Brother House in which she asked people to have “bedtime consideration”.

In response, Paul, a security officer from Liverpool, says: “Can I just say, you haven’t come to a luxury holiday resort, you’ve come to the Big Brother House and this is what’s going to happen.”

“I don’t go to bed at home (until) about three in the morning and I am a hyperactive person. I’m not going to just go to bed early and if you can’t handle that then you’re in the wrong place.”

He added: “Nobody’s got any hierarchy apart from Big Brother.”