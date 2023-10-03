Made In Chelsea’s Miles Nazaire joins Dancing On Ice line-up

Made in Chelsea Press Junket – London

Made In Chelsea star Miles Nazaire has been announced as the sixth contestant to join the Dancing On Ice line-up.

He joins world champion boxer Ricky Hatton, actress Claire Sweeney, S Club singer Hannah Spearritt, former Love Island contestant and West End star Amber Davies and Olympic champion Greg Rutherford on the bill.

He said: “I’ve always loved to dance but it’s usually on a dance floor on a Saturday night and Dancing On Ice looks so difficult.

The news was announced on social media with a post that said: “He can go for miles but how will Chelsea Charmer Miles Nazaire fare around the rink?”

As well as starring in E4 reality show Made In Chelsea, Nazaire, 27, hosts a podcast called Playtime with his co-star Charlie Radnedge.

The new series of Dancing On Ice will see 12 new celebrities attempt to master the skill of ice dancing.

The final six are yet to be announced.