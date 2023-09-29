Victoria Beckham and family attend her fashion show alongside Kim Kardashian

Victoria and David Beckham

Victoria Beckham and her family have attended her fashion show in France alongside Kim Kardashian.

Reality star and entrepreneur Kardashian made a showing at this season of Paris Fashion Week when she attended Beckham’s spring/summer catwalk show.

Kardashian, who was recently spotted watching a football match at Inter Miami, the club co-owned by David Beckham, wore a strappy pink silk maxidress with nude stiletto sandals.

Sitting next to mum Kris Jenner on the front row, the 42-year-old American Horror Story actress accessorised her dress with a diamond necklace and a crucifix pendant.

Kim Kardashian (Vianney Le Caer/AP)

Victoria’s husband David, 48, attended with sons Cruz and Brooklyn and daughter Harper.

The former footballer chose a navy double-breasted suit for the occasion.

He sat next to 12-year-old Harper, who wore a white strappy dress and carried a white chain pouch clutch bag from her mum’s label.

David Beckham, left, and Harper Beckham attend the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2024 womenswear fashion collection (Vianney Le Caer/AP)

Sitting next to wife Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham opted for a casual white T-shirt and jeans combination.

Model and actor Peltz, 28, donned a black minidress and fishnet tights.

From left, Cruz Beckham, Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham (Vianney Le Caer/AP)

While the Beckhams’ other son Romeo did not attend, his girlfriend Mia Regan was at the show.

The model wore an asymmetric ruched blue minidress with black fishnet tights and platform ankle-strap heels.

Mia Regan (Vianney Le Caer/AP)

Make-up artist Sarah Hill shared on Instagram that she used Victoria Beckham Beauty products to create the 20-year-old’s make-up.

The bold look featured a bright blue winged eyeshadow teamed with a nude lip.

Eva Longoria, 48, looked ravishing in red, the actor teaming a scarlet ribbed jumper and pencil skirt from the Victoria Beckham autumn/winter collection.

The Desperate Housewives star, a long-time friend of the Beckhams, wore strappy black heels and carried a black chain pouch bag.

Eva Longoria (Vianney Le Caer/AP)

Kendall Jenner, sister of Kardashian, opened the show wearing an oversized black suit.

The model and reality star, 27, wore large glasses and carried a cream leather clutch bag.

Kendall Jenner wears a creation for the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2024 womenswear fashion collection (Vianney Le Caer/AP)

Beckham seemed to be inspired by school uniform with this collection, which included a variety of grey blazers, knee-length shorts and V-neck jumpers.

In contrast, alongside the mannish suiting there was a range of silk and diaphanous tulle dresses in pastel pink, mint green and palest powder blue.

Skimpy bodysuits were worn with knee socks (another uniform-esque touch) while suits were worn over bra tops or with nothing underneath.

Knitwear also featured prominently alongside printed maxidresses and sculptural minidresses.

Models strutting their stuff on the catwalk (Vianney Le Caer/AP)

Beckham herself tapped into a major current trend when she appeared on the catwalk to receive applause from the audience at the end of the show.

The designer wore a loose black shirt with the sleeves rolled up paired with wide-leg trousers and a gold buckle belt.

Victoria Beckham (Vianney Le Caer/AP)