Oscar-nominated musician Sufjan Stevens reveals he woke up unable to walk

Musician Sufjan Stevens has revealed that he has been diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome after waking up unable to walk one day.

The US singer-songwriter, 48, received an Oscar nod in 2017 for the music and lyrics of Mystery Of Love that featured in romantic drama Call Me By Your Name.

Stevens, who has embraced various music styles including folk, baroque pop and electronica, was also nominated for a Grammy for the piece of music.

On Wednesday, he wrote on Instagram that reason he has not been able to promote his new album Javelin is due to being in hospital following mobility issues in August.

Stevens added: “My hands, arms and legs were numb and tingling and I had no strength, no feeling, no mobility.

“My brother drove me to the ER and after a series of tests—MRIs, EMGs, cat scans, X-rays, spinal taps (!), echo-cardiograms, etc.—the neurologists diagnosed me with an auto immune disorder called Guillian-Barre (sic) Syndrome.

“Luckily there’s treatment for this — they administer immuno-hemoglobin (sic) infusions for five days and pray that the disease doesn’t spread to the lungs, heart and brain. Very scary, but it worked.”

He also said he owes the doctors his life after he spent two weeks in bed while they kept him “alive and stable”.

According to the NHS, Guillain-Barre syndrome can occasionally be life-threatening and mean patients’ limbs are affected by numbness, weakness and pain.

Stevens is now in rehabilitation and is doing physical therapy as he learns to walk again, he said.

Timothee Chalamet (left) and Armie Hammer, pictured, before the London press conference for Call Me By My Name (Isabel Infantes/PA)

He wrote: “Most people who have GBS learn to walk again on their own within a year, so I am hopeful.

“I’m only in my second week of rehab but it is going really well and I am working really hard to get back on my feet.

“I’m committed to getting better, I’m in good spirits, and I’m surrounded by a really great team. I want to be well!

“I’ll keep you posted as I progress. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers. And a huge shout out to all the incredible caretakers of the world working night and day to help us heal.

“They are living saints.

“Be well, be joyful, stay sane, stay safe. I love you.

“yours truly from a wheelchair XOXOXO Sufjan Stevens.”

Call Me By My Name which explored the relationship between a young man, a break-out role for Timothee Chalamet, and a guest of his parents, played by Armie Hammer.