Stephen Fry on ‘instant connection’ with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Stephen Fry

Stephen Fry said he had a “terrific talk” with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a visit to the country.

The British actor and broadcaster, 66, was asked to host a summit on mental health devised by the First Lady of Ukraine and held in the capital of Kyiv which he described as a “great honour”, before meeting with Mr Zelensky at his Presidential Offices.

Fry, who took a sleeper car from the Polish border to Kyiv, shared a picture of him laughing with the President during their meeting.

He captioned his Instagram post: “With my new bestie. We had a terrific talk.

“I’ve been lucky enough to meet a few world leaders in my time, but none with whom I’ve felt such an instant connection.

“I do not envy the weight of responsibility on his shoulders and a workload that would fell an ox.”

Fry also shared a video of the pair meeting for the first time in the Ukrainian headquarters, greeting the President and saying: “Very good to meet you sir, pleasure.”

Mr Zelensky said: “Thank you for coming. Everybody very happy how you host yesterday,” to which Fry replied: “It was a great success, it was a brilliant, brilliant idea.”

The President gifted Fry with a “map of the country” and a tote bag adorned with the colours of Ukraine that he hoped would be “useful”.

Fry said: “This is very kind,” before wishing him “good luck”, and adding “Slava Ukraine” – which means glory to Ukraine – upon departure.

During his visit, Fry was rushed into an air raid shelter which was followed an hour later by an announcement which said: “Your attention please, there are explosions in the city stay in your shelter,” he said on Instagram.

Speaking about the mental health summit he hosted, Fry added: “Huge credit to Ukraine itself for understanding that there is strength, not weakness, in acknowledging and addressing the mental health challenges that war brings.