Singer Anita Harris to bring out new song in time for World Alzheimer’s Day

Anita Harris

Her warm personality and openness are evident, but also, she is incredibly humble despite a glittering career which has spanned more than six decades.

In a world where mental health issues, depression and dementia have never been more prominent, the work of performers like Anita who bring positivity and hope is more important than ever.

This has not been an easy year for Anita, having lost her husband Mike Margolis, less than a week after they celebrated their golden wedding anniversary in May. Work has been a welcomed distraction.

“Because of the loss of my darling Mike, I am working on a new song called “Never Lose Hope,” together with the Alzheimer’s Research UK, in time for World Alzheimer’s Day which is on September 21”, Anita told me. “

“All I am trying to do is to raise awareness that people are not alone. If I can just help one person or one family, then that is the reason for doing this song,” she continued.

“A song or a piece of music can take the place of a million words actually,” she said, “so if I can get this song over, it will tell everything for me.”

Anita’s career has been a triumph from the start. At the tender age of just sixteen she headed for Las Vegas as one of the famous Bluebell Girls.

She reminisced; “We were at one of the very first hotel, come, cabaret, come casino venues, El Rancho, in the very early days when Las Vegas was just a desert with a few hotels dotted around. One of the hotels opposite us was The Sahara and appearing there was the incredible Mae West, then a little bit further up the strip was Vic Damone, who was a beautiful singer, and then of course The Desert Inn had Frank Sinatra!” Anita remembered with such passion.

“It was a baptism of fire. We had one night off in twelve and we did three shows a night. Dancers should never be devalued; they are the backbone of variety and theatre.”

What an introduction to the business! But that was just a start.

Anita is multi-talented and is a singer, a dancer, musical theatre star, an excellent comedy and dramatic actress and was even a magician’s assistant, working alongside David Nixon. She has worked on TV, on the big screen and of course in live theatre.

There must have been so many highlights in a career like Anita’s but what have been the standout moments?

“Oh, so many,” she said. “But I think the best moment was when my double gold disc, “Just Loving You” came along, which led to my husband Mike and I working with Harry Secombe. He taught me that being on stage is firstly a team effort and secondly, he would put a hypothetical arm around everyone he worked with and bring them forward.”

“I did eight months at the London Palladium with Harry, two shows a day, three on Saturday and twelve Combined Services Entertainments shows, all over the world with him. We saw such sadness and young people who were badly injured, but when we left, their eyes were full of golden spirit because Harry’s spirit had infiltrated them with love, laughter, and the feeling that life is worth living.”

“So, although I have worked with some wonderful people, Harry has left a legacy for me personally of something that will sustain me forever. God Bless him. If Harry had ruled the world, it would have been a wonderful place,” she concluded.

And what does the future hold? Well, pantomime beckons later in the year where Anita is playing The Empress in Aladdin at The Theatre Royal, Windsor. “I have slapped my thigh a few times, but being over 21 now, things change a bit!” she laughed!

The interview was drawing to a natural close, but Anita had not finished yet. “How are things in your world my darling?” she asked me, and we continued to talk for at least another ten minutes about me and my family. It was like talking to an old friend and I came away feeling refreshed and my spirits lifted. Anita had done her job yet again. For more information on World Alzheimer’s Day, visit www.alzheimers.org.uk/get-involved/world-alzheimers-month