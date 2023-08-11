Kim Kardashian shares throwback pictures to mark Kylie Jenner’s 26th birthday

The 94th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles

Kim Kardashian said her “heart melts” as she shared throwback pictures of herself and Kylie Jenner to celebrate her half-sister’s 26th birthday.

The reality star, 42, said she would always be there for Jenner “no matter what” in a post on social media on Thursday.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote: “My baby! I see these pics and my heart melts!

“You are so silly and always knew what you wanted out of life! You never ever wavered and that’s just like you today! The most beautiful eyes and sweetest freckles and I can hear baby Kylie’s voice still!

“I love being your big sister and will always be here for you no matter what!”

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Khloe Kardashian said she “could not survive” without her sisters and hailed the “beautiful memories” they made together.

She wrote: “To the girl who can make anyone feel as if the universe is on their side.

“To the girl who makes everyone and anyone feel special and seen. You are a safe space. A space of love and serenity…. Happy birthday sweet @kyliejenner.

“I know you don’t need me to tell you this but, Never stop being exactly who you are. You are love, peace, patience, grace, understanding, I can go on and on. You are the salt of the Earth.”

She added: “My biggest wish is that you understand how important you are on this planet.

“How many lives you have changed simply by being you and to take advantage of the chances we get to create beautiful memories with one another.

“After all, memories are all we have at the end of the day.”

Earlier, Kendall Jenner and Kardashian/ Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner also posted to mark the occasion.

Kris, 67, thanked her youngest daughter for giving her “another chapter at motherhood” and said she was one of her “life’s biggest blessings”.

In a post to her Instagram, the mother of six said: “Happy birthday to my baby girl @kyliejenner!!!!

“You may be the youngest but sometimes you are much wiser and more mature than me!!!!”

She added: “I am so proud of the woman you have grown into. You surprise me every day with your wisdom, love, sensitivity and compassion.

“You are the most amazing daughter, mother, sister, auntie, granddaughter, and BFF to everyone you know! I am so proud of you…

“You are so sweet, kind to everyone, generous, funny, loving, smart, creative, decisive, and always full of surprises.

“Your design skills are second to none and I love your fashion skills and the aesthetic you create.

“I can’t wait to see what you do next!!

“I love you, my baby girl more than you will ever know, and I thank God every day for choosing me to be your mommy!”

The Instagram post also comprised video clips, some from when Kylie was a baby.

Kylie’s sister Kendall Jenner also sent birthday wishes to the 26-year-old, in an Instagram story which read: “Happy birthday my tiny baby sister.”

Marking her birthday, Kylie, who founded Kylie Cosmetics and shares two children with American rapper Travis Scott, shared a selection of photos to her Instagram with the caption “26”.