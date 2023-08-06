Eddie Kadi becomes fifth celebrity to join Strictly Come Dancing 2023

Eddie Kadi

Comedian Eddie Kadi has been announced as the fifth celebrity to join this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

Actress Amanda Abbington, Bad Education star Layton Williams, broadcaster Angela Rippon and journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy were the first contestants revealed to be taking part in the 21st series of the dancing competition.

Kadi, 40, is a stand-up comic and was the first British black comedian to headline the O2 Arena in London.

Speaking about the show, Kadi said: “Wow. Anyone who knows me understands that music and dance is so important and central to who I am.

“I’m so unbelievably proud and honoured that Strictly and the BBC have asked me to join the 2023 team.

“I promise you, I’m going to give it everything I’ve got.

“This is going to be a vibe.”

The news that Kadi will star in the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing was revealed on the Official UK Afrobeats Chart Show on BBC Radio1Xtra, which is fronted by the comic.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy arrived at Wogan House in London wearing a cloak before he was revealed as the fourth celebrity to appear on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing (Yui Mok/PA)

Kadi is also a presenter and was this year nominated for best breakthrough presenter at the Edinburgh TV Awards.

He has hosted the Mobo awards and is in production for his own documentary with Channel 4.

This year’s Strictly Come Dancing is returning to screens this autumn and will be judged by Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse.

The first three celebrities joining this year’s show were announced on BBC One’s The One Show on Friday evening.

Rippon will be 79 when the programme is filmed, making her the show’s oldest contestant, after Johnny Ball took part in 2012 aged 74.

On Saturday, Guru-Murthy was announced as the fourth celebrity to join the programme, during Claudia Winkleman’s BBC Radio 2 show.

The journalist had arrived at Wogan House in London wearing a cloak in an effort to hide his identity.