Emily Ratajkowski wears plant as a top at Paris Fashion Week

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski has worn an experimental top shaped like a plant to the Loewe show at Paris Fashion Week.

The 31-year-old model and author wore a backless top shaped like an anthurium, paired with baggy, low-waisted black trousers.

She kept her beauty look simple, with a nude lip and her hair in a relaxed updo.

Emily Ratajkowski at the Loewe show (Scott Garfitt/AP)

The outfit is from Loewe’s spring/summer 2023 collection, which debuted last September in Paris.

Surrealist designs like this one have become a key part of Loewe’s aesthetic, spearheaded by Northern Irish designer Jonathan Anderson, who was responsible for Rihanna’s all-red ensemble at the Super Bowl half-time show on February 12.

Ratajkowski swapped the runway for the front row at Loewe, after walking in the Courreges Paris Fashion Week show on Wednesday.

Naomi Campbell at the Loewe show (Scott Garfitt/AP)

She recently launched her writing career with the essay collection My Body and in March 2021 welcomed her first child, a son called Sylvester.

Ratajkowski was joined by other famous faces, including supermodel Naomi Campbell – who wore quirky shoes covered in deflated balloons – Alexa Chung, actor Jamie Dornan, athlete Dina Asher-Smith and singer Kacey Musgraves.

Campbell was fresh off the runway herself, having worn a series of black gowns on the Off-White catwalk on Thursday.

Naomi Campbell walked in the Off-White show on Thursday (Vianney Le Caer/AP)

Celebrity fans of Loewe were treated to another exciting show for the autumn/winter collection.

The white show space was dotted with giant colourful cubes of confetti by Italian artist Lara Favaretto.

The brand said on Instagram: “Exploring a space between monument and ruin, Favaretto often uses materials that are volatile or fragile to create works that embrace the inevitability of collapse. Each cube is made from solid confetti — without glue or armatures — compressed in a labour-intensive process over several hours by teams of people.”

Anderson is celebrating his 10th year as creative director of the Spanish fashion house.

In this collection, there was less of an emphasis on surrealism, and more of a focus on sharp tailoring and classic designs.

There were still some quirky touches – such as entirely feathered outfits, and extremely slouchy boots with waistband detailing.

Kacey Musgraves at the Loewe show (Scott Garfitt/AP)

Handbags are a big part of Loewe’s business – the puzzle bag style has become a cult favourite – and there were plenty on the runway in Paris.