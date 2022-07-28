Alfie Boe set to make a surprise appearance during ‘epic’ Love Island date

Commonwealth Day 2019

Alfie Boe is set to bring Love Island’s Ekin-Su Culculoglu to tears with a surprise performance in Thursday evening’s episode of the hit dating show.

The English tenor and actor, who previously performed for The Queen during her Diamond Jubilee celebrations, will serenade Ekin-Su and her partner Davide Sanclimenti as part of the show’s series of “epic” final dates.

As they are whisked off on a night-time date, Ekin-Su and Davide arrive at a romantic colosseum-style setting where they are greeted by surprise guest singer Boe, 48.

Boe joins a host of famous faces, including Craig David, Mabel and Tom Zanetti, who have also performed on the show in recent years.

In the eighth and current series, the islanders have already been treated to live performances from Becky Hill and DJ Joel Corry.

As Ekin-Su and Davide are serenaded by Boe, the pair share their feelings for one another. An almost speechless Ekin-Su says: “I feel like I’m in a dream.”

Davide toasts to them saying: “To our beautiful experience and hopefully we will last forever – it will last forever.”

Ekin-Su adds: “This is probably the most romantic date I’ve ever been on in my life. I just can’t get over this. It’s everything I’ve always wanted.”

Boe gained recognition for his performance of Jean Valjean in the musical Les Miserables at the Queen’s Theatre and also played the lead role in Finding Neverland on Broadway in 2016.

He was made an OBE in the 2019 Birthday Honours for services to music and charity.

Elsewhere in Thursday night’s episode, Adam Collard and Paige Thorne are also treated to an epic date as they set sail aboard a luxury boat.

During their time alone the couple discuss their feelings for each other and look ahead to their lives outside the villa.

Adam tells his partner: “I tried to play it cool, it didn’t work out at all. It lasted 24 hours, if that.”

To which Paige replies: “We’re both done playing it cool?”

Adam adds: “I’m excited for you to meet the fam. I actually know they’ll love you so much. Family is a big part of me. I know what they’d feel about you anyway.”

Paige says: “I feel the same about my parents. They’ll be rooting for you for sure.”

Truer words have never been spoken ❤️ #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/sDFQOByNXu — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 26, 2022

Dami Hope and Indiyah Pollack also discuss their future as a couple while enjoying an energetic street party, complete with drummers and flamenco dancers, on their final date together.

When they sit down to eat and discuss their time together, Dami says: “This is phenomenal stuff.”

Indiyah tells her partner: “I never expected to meet you. Genuinely, I’m so happy, and how far we’ve come and everything about you really.”

She later adds: “All roads now lead to Damiyah.”

Dami also discusses moving from Ireland to London to be with her, and says: “It makes sense.”

Five couples are now in the running to be crowned the winners of Love Island 2022 and take home the £50,000 prize.

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, and Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page will join Ekin-Su and Davide, Indiyah and Dami, and Paige and Adam in the final of the dating show on August 1.