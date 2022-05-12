Peter Andre says he’s been the butt of all jokes for 15 years

Peter Andre

Peter Andre said he has taken “hit after hit” for 15 years, following Rebekah Vardy’s chipolata jibe.

The 49-year-old singer has waded into the High Court “Wagatha Christie” libel battle between Mrs Vardy and Coleen Rooney.

During the high-profile court case, Mrs Vardy was asked about an interview she gave in 2004 about a purported sexual encounter with Andre, which carried the headline: “Peter’s hung like a small chipolata, shaved, slobbery, lasts five minutes.”

Mrs Vardy said that she was “forced into a situation by my ex-husband” to do the interview.

On Thursday, Andre used Instagram to hit back at the jibe which has followed him for 15 years, claiming there would be “absolute outrage” had the tables been turned.

Wearing a dressing gown in the video, Andre said: “Fifteen years this has been going on and I kept quiet and I didn’t say anything and I let everyone have their laugh and I let everyone say what they wanted to say.

“Yes, now she has gone to court and admitted that the story was made up and she did that because her ex-husband forced her to do it, fair enough.

“But put that all aside and just think how that feels, if a man had said this about her anatomy and made up something, you can use your imagination, saying something very unflattering, there would be absolute outrage.

Rebekah Vardy arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice (James Manning/PA)

“But because it has been said about me it’s been the butt of all jokes, I’ve taken it for 15 years.”

The Mysterious Girl singer apologised to his wife Emily and his children, who have “had to see and hear some not very nice things”, in his video caption.

He added: “It’s brought up again, the only one that sits there and takes hit after hit about it is me. I’ve been laughing about it for a while but think about how it would feel if it was the other way round, and that’s all I’m saying.

“Yes, we all know now it’s a made-up story, but it’s a little more serious than that.

“I think it’s not fair something like this can get brought up again and again and again – we talk about mental health, about being kind, and nothing seems to change, there you go.”

The high-profile libel battle comes after Mrs Rooney accused Mrs Vardy of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the media in October 2019.