Helen Skelton announces she and husband Richie Myler ‘no longer a couple’

Helen Skelton

TV presenter Helen Skelton has said she and her husband Richie Myler are “no longer a couple”.

The 38-year-old Countryfile and Blue Peter star announced the news in a post on her Instagram stories on Monday night.

Helen Skelton posted a message on her Instagram stories on Monday night (Helen Skelton/Instagram)

She wrote: “Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children.”

Skelton and 31-year-old rugby league player Myler have three children – sons Ernie and Louis, and baby daughter Elsie Kate, who was born in December last year.

Helen Skelton and Richie Myler married in December 2013 and have three children (Ian West/PA)

SKelton told Hello! magazine in January: “I was convinced I was having a girl. Now I am totally embracing the pink. With a rugby player and two feral boys, my world is testosterone-filled enough.”