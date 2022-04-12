Graeme Garden says long series would ‘dilute’ I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue

Graeme Garden

Graeme Garden said he has rejected multiple proposals from the BBC to make extra episodes of I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue – claiming it would “dilute” the radio show.

The comedian came up with the format for the BBC Radio 4 self-styled “antidote to panel games” 50 years ago.

The programme, which consists of two teams of comedians given “silly things to do” by chairman Jack Dee, airs limited episodes despite its long-running success.

Garden, 79, told Radio Times: “We don’t do long series, six shows twice a year. That’s all.

“The BBC have often asked, ‘Can you do more?’

“And (producer) Jon Naismith has always said no. And he’s right. It would dilute it.”

Garden is the last living panellist that helped to make the show famous, following the deaths of Willie Rushton, Humphrey Lyttelton, Tim Brooke-Taylor and Barry Cryer.

“The old guard have gradually slipped away.

“It’s like a tap on the shoulder.

“It leaves you feeling a bit bereft.

“I find myself thinking, ‘Oh I must tell Barry that, or I must tell Tim that.’

“And they’re not there.

“It’s very sad.

“It’s very flattering to think that the show that we all sweated over 50 years ago has grown into this monster.

“It’s got to the stage when the audience clap and cheer at the announcement of the name of a round before we’ve even done the jokes.

“That status is lovely,” Garden added.