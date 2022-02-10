Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Ballet star Sergei Polunin and Olympian Elena Ilinykh expecting second child

ShowbizPublished:

The couple said ‘waiting for new life to be born is such a special time’.

Sergei Polunin and Elena Ilinykh are expecting their second child
Sergei Polunin and Elena Ilinykh are expecting their second child

Ballet dancer and actor Sergei Polunin has announced that he and his partner, Olympic ice skater Elena Ilinykh, are expecting their second child.

Polunin, 32, a former principal of The Royal Ballet who played Count Rudolph Andrenyi in the big screen version of Murder On The Orient Express, and Ilinykh, 27, are anticipating the arrival of a sibling for their two-year-old son Mir.

The couple shared a selection of striking images to accompany the news of their imminent new arrival.

Sergei Polunin and Elena Ilinykh
The couple revealed they are expecting a sibling for their two-year-old son Mir (PA)

Polunin and Ilinyh said: “Waiting for new life to be born is such a special time for us.”

The couple added: “We are so excited to welcome new happiness into our family, it’s a real wonder of life.”

During her ice skating career, Ilinykh won bronze at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games.

The couple did not reveal their baby’s due date.

Showbiz

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News