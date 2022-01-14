Wife of former Baggies owner shines in reality TV show Real Housewives of Jersey

Karen Loderick-Peace pictured centre. Photo: ITVBe.

Straight talking Karen Loderick-Peace who was often at the side of former Baggies chairman Jeremy Peace at The Hawthorns is a new face on the ITV series.

The mother-of-three, a fashion boffin, says viewers can expect to meet an independent woman who knows what she wants. As well as be entertained as she juggles busy family life and hectic work commitments with some well-deserved relaxation time.

Karen Loderick-Peace. Photo: ITVBe.

The 46-year-old said: "Fashion is my passion, but talking straight is my best trait."

"I’m all for female empowerment and the Housewives brand is all about strong women standing their ground and proving their worth in business."

She added that her life was, "sometimes very hectic and then sometimes very chilled".

Karen with hubby Jeremy Peace at The Hawthorns in 2008

"Jolan my youngest keeps me busy running her around to her various clubs. I’m passionate about my work and I love to keep fit."

The couple, who met in London, moved from their Knightsbridge home to St Brelade, Jersey, six years ago with their three children Jayvana,18, Jeren, 17, and Jolan, aged 10, for the sea air and quality of life.

Originally from Jamaica she met her husband shortly after arriving to study at the London School of Fashion and they have been together ever since.

Karen watching the Baggies

Jeremy had a successful business career and was Albion's owner for 14 years selling the club to current owner Guochuan Lai for around £175m.

Now that their children are older Karen is thinking of starting her own fashion label and is full of praise for the original Real Housewives of Jersey cast after ITV commissioned a second series.

"I think the ladies did well to introduce Jersey to the rest of the world. It’s a real challenge to front a new version of the franchise and I think they all did really well. I was keen to meet Kate Taylor because I thought she was hilarious on screen," she added.

Jeremy Peace

ITV Digital Channels head Paul Mortimer said: "The second series will again be available to binge watch - as before, the sunshine, the glamour and the drama, along with the beautiful Channel Islands backdrop makes this series the perfect box set for the cold winter nights."