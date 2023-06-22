Black Country venue is hosting US gospel singing greats

Hezekiah Walker

Bethel Convention Centre in West Bromwich will be hosting an appearance by larger than life United States singer Hezekiah Walker and his Love Fellowship Choir on November 4.

Tickets are currently on sale for the performance of the Grammy award winning singer who is known for the gospel anthem 'Every Praise'.

About 1,400 fans flocked to the Kelvin Way site earlier this month for a worship night with another Grammy winner, Israel Houghton who appeared with support acts Latoya Newland, who has links with Bilston New Testament Church of God; James Thompson, Wandile Nkambule and Tarisai Vushe.