Tickets on sale for 'The Last Flight' musical production

Bethel Convention Centre

Show with a difference The Last Flight is the brainchild of show director Sharon Jackson, of Christian theatre group God's Play Movement who penned the script based on themes from a sermon.

The script is based on the scenario of an explosion taking place and the choices those left behind face with two departure flights remaining for escape.

It will be staged at Bethel Convention Centre, in West Bromwich, next month.

"I started writing it while listening to a sermon in a Walsall church way back in 2011.

"Then two years ago I was at Stansted Airport when the words of songs came to me and that became the theme tune for the production.

"That song was released last November when we came to the Covid lockdown when actual singing wasn't allowed for the people who had lost family and friends and who didn't have that chance to say goodbye.

"I wrote it for the musical score then released it. In addition some local songwriters contributed too. Most of the cast are actors as well as singers.

"The play is about life itself and how there are twists and turns in everybody's lives. It covers themes including the after effects of gun and knife crime on parents, it also shows a form of bullying along with other themes we can all relate to.

"During the pandemic some people's lives changed dramatically. Some have ended up caring for relatives with dementia while others have been bereaved and are left with emptiness.

"Churches and other organisations are there to provide support," Miss Jackson, a singer, said.

The cast includes Desmond Lewis, of Walsall, Charles Tomlin and Mishael Obozua.

God's Play Movement previously staged the Joy to the World production in Nottingham in 2017.

The Last Flight will be performed at the Kelvin Way venue at 6pm on December 4.